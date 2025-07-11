Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after acquiring an additional 501,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after acquiring an additional 371,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,853,000 after acquiring an additional 226,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,655 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BAH opened at $107.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

