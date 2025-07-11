Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

