Buckle (NYSE:BKE) vs. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Financial Analysis

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Buckle and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckle 15.95% 43.13% 20.57% Stitch Fix -4.44% -18.15% -7.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Buckle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Buckle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckle 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stitch Fix 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Buckle and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Buckle currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.03%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.55%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Buckle.

Volatility and Risk

Buckle has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Buckle and Stitch Fix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckle $1.22 billion 1.98 $195.47 million $3.89 12.12 Stitch Fix $1.34 billion 0.40 -$128.84 million ($0.46) -8.89

Buckle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Buckle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Buckle beats Stitch Fix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B. Holt, Modish Rebel, Maven Co-op, and Veece. The company provides services, such as hemming, gift-packaging, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other company stores or its online order fulfillment center. The Buckle, Inc. also sells its products through its website, buckle.com. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991.The Buckle, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

