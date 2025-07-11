Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,898,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,637,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

