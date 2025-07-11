Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $55.59 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

