Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January (NYSEARCA:ZJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January (NYSEARCA:ZJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000.

ZJAN stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04.

The Innovator 1 Yr January (ZJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

