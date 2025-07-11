Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372,718 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $757,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,452,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

