Canton Hathaway LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,930. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

