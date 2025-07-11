Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

