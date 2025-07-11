Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $297.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.85 and a 200 day moving average of $269.23. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

