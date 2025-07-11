Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,686 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,683 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 11,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $164.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

