Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Buys 680 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 384,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $86,051,458.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 901,995,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,064,992,706.50. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.