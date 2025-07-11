Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,975 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.50 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

