Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,656 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 65,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

