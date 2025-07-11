Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 37,600 Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 106,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

