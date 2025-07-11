Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $62,391,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $541.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.11.

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

