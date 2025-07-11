Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3,876.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 40.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 166,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 64,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

