Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. TD Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

