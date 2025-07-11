Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,459 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 18.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 433,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ExlService by 51.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ExlService by 13.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

ExlService stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

