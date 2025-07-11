Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,993 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 211.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Twilio by 9,692.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $5,404,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Twilio by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 97,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.15.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.39.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

