Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,372 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $93.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

