Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 859 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 747,575 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,401,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,698,000 after purchasing an additional 224,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

