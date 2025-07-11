Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RELX. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

