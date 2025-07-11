Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.34 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.