Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,067,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,726,645,000 after purchasing an additional 215,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $913,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,184,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,475,000 after acquiring an additional 149,210 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,394,000 after buying an additional 286,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $217.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.16. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $160.71 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

