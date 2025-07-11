Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

