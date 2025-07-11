Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.8%

MFC stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

