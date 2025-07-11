Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,875,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,537,000 after acquiring an additional 462,738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,808,000 after purchasing an additional 471,805 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,574,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,013,000 after buying an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.