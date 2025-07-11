Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,875,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,537,000 after acquiring an additional 462,738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,808,000 after purchasing an additional 471,805 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,574,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,013,000 after buying an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
ON Stock Performance
Shares of ONON opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $64.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on ON
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.