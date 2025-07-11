Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,709,000 after buying an additional 1,357,187 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,476,000 after buying an additional 794,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 591,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,538,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 628,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after buying an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA opened at $91.73 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $2,394,296.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 792,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,550,620.88. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,763,690.20. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.82.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

