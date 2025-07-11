Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in Bunge Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bunge Global by 66.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Bunge Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

