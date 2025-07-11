Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $6,433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,003,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,778,072.24. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,233.60. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. SEI Investments Company has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $94.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 27.77%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.