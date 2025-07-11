Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $423,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,555.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 273,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,196 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,251,000. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,583,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,190,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 59,867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $142.32 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $143.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

