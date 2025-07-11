Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $454,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,916,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,969,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.45.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.90 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

