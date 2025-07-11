Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,422 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,311,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:BUD opened at $67.61 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.