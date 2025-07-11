Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,231 Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Aercap by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aercap by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aercap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AER

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.