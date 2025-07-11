Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.83%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

