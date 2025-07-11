Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,868 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $21.69.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.