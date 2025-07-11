Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

