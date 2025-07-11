Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $584.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $557.28 and its 200 day moving average is $553.89.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

