Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,894,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $540,485.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,500.26. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,021,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,576.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 670,250 shares of company stock valued at $34,487,591. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

