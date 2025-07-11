Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 780,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after buying an additional 401,252 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 201,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 290,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 287,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ICLO opened at $25.61 on Friday. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

