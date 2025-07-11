Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,454.72. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Charles M. Lyon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $1,129,960.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,611,193.60. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,806. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

SNEX stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

