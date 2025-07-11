Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,119,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 110,400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $172.17 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day moving average of $182.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

