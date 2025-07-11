Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) vs. CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Head-To-Head Review

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and CaliberCos”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $204.43 million 1.06 $19.20 million $0.79 12.75 CaliberCos $35.43 million 0.09 -$19.78 million ($18.25) -0.18

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consumer Portfolio Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

47.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of CaliberCos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 4.72% 6.68% 0.55% CaliberCos -57.52% -27.09% -8.52%

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats CaliberCos on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It also serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. In addition, the company acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.