Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 291,268 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2,170.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.4%

BAP opened at $223.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $228.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $10.9577 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.87%.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.