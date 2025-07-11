Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,899 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $79,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,181,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson acquired 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $137.69 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.