D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRT. KGI Securities began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

VRT opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

