D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.49% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 542,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 250,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFO opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.81%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

