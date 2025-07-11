D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in JFrog by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JFrog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in JFrog by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in JFrog by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $370,234.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,321,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,950,835.54. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $626,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,981,412 shares in the company, valued at $207,973,951. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,338 shares of company stock worth $11,050,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $40.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.06. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.