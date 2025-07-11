D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $204,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $192,284,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,707,000 after buying an additional 1,350,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $51,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 6.0%

DT opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.